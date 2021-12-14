Financial Survey: Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westaim and Sensus Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $24.85 million 11.31 -$34.40 million $0.05 39.41 Sensus Healthcare $9.58 million 11.79 -$6.84 million ($0.02) -340.00

Sensus Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Westaim. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westaim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Westaim and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 296.80% 8.22% 7.02% Sensus Healthcare -0.95% -0.87% -0.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Westaim shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Westaim has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Westaim and Sensus Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sensus Healthcare 0 0 4 0 3.00

Westaim currently has a consensus target price of $4.15, indicating a potential upside of 110.66%. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus target price of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.75%. Given Westaim’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westaim is more favorable than Sensus Healthcare.

Summary

Westaim beats Sensus Healthcare on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena. The Skyward Specialty segment is a U.S. based property & casualty diversified specialty insurance company group providing coverage primarily in the United States but also globally for certain risks. The Arena segment consists of two separate businesses, namely Arena Investors and Arena FINCOs. The Arena Investors including AI, an investment manager making fundamentals-based, asset-oriented credit investments on behalf of third-party investors; The Arena FINCOs, include specialty finance companies that primarily purchase fundamentals-based, asset oriented credit investments for their own account. The company was founded on May 7, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

