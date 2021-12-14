FIO Protocol Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 14th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $50.37 million and $5.19 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000184 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002889 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002669 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 797,539,902 coins and its circulating supply is 371,467,203 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.