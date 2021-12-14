First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.