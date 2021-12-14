First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Shares Up 2.9%

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) shares shot up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.50 and last traded at $52.50. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.34.

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

