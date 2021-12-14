First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Upgraded at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of FRME opened at $40.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 36 shares of company stock worth $1,498. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

