First Property Group (LON:FPO) Price Target Raised to GBX 112 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Property Group (LON:FPO) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 103 ($1.36) to GBX 112 ($1.48) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Property Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Get First Property Group alerts:

FPO opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.44) on Friday. First Property Group has a twelve month low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 39.60 ($0.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.98 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. First Property Group’s payout ratio is -0.07%.

First Property Group Company Profile

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for First Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.