First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Lifted to Buy at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$36.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.06.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$28.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$19.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$19.21 and a one year high of C$35.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.72.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0000003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

