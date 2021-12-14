First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,111 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 120.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,146 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.15.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,923 shares of company stock worth $318,810. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.20. 17,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,598. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

