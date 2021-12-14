First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Up 300.0% in November

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $37.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 138.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 18.5% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

