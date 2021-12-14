Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.0% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.74. 41,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.88 and its 200-day moving average is $108.32.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 104,934 shares worth $10,677,829. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.