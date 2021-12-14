Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,547,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 878,553 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $42,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 217.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,986 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 1,235.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 206,479 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 4.0% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,647,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,822,000 after purchasing an additional 791,238 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 5.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 226,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the period. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GGB opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 36.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.2577 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 72.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GGB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.18.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

