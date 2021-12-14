Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,511 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $77,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,920,000 after buying an additional 38,478 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,405,000 after buying an additional 21,631 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 66,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,036,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,860,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,791,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $523.88 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $366.97 and a 52-week high of $551.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $497.91 and a 200-day moving average of $467.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.157 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

