Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years.

PFO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.56. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,097. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 6.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

