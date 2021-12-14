Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1295 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

