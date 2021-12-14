Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1295 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.
Further Reading: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.