Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Down 7.2%

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) shares traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.36 and last traded at $30.36. 16,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,143,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.60 million. Fluence Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

