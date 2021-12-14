Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.50

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 27280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 2.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fluor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.
About Fluor (NYSE:FLR)
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
