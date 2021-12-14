Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.50

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 27280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 2.87.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fluor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

