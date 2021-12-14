Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 120,833 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,833 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $4,863,528.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

