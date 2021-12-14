Focused Investors LLC Acquires 50,300 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Focused Investors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 3.7% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CVS Health worth $110,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1,043.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 77.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 139,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,833. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.30. The company has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

