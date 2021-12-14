Focused Investors LLC Sells 43,100 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Focused Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,232,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,100 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 2.2% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $64,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,721,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $57.93. The company has a market cap of $248.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

