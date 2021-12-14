Forte Capital LLC ADV Boosts Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.06. 36,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,631. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.21.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

