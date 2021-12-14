Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys 2,264 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.9% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.18.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $186.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,322,706. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $219.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

