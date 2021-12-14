Forte Capital LLC ADV Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 73,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795,151. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38.

