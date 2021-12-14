Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $11.23 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Masimo accounts for approximately 1.5% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Masimo were worth $11,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Masimo by 535.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Masimo by 51.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Masimo by 28.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $9,796,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,389 shares of company stock valued at $40,425,338 over the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

MASI traded down $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.06. 1,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,939. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.29.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.