Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $19.78 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,364 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 2.7% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,888,078,000 after purchasing an additional 202,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $45.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $613.08. The company had a trading volume of 49,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $641.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $618.08. The company has a market capitalization of $292.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

