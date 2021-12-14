Forte Capital LLC ADV Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,138,000 after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,340,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,230 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 179,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period.

Shares of VOOG stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.62. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.97 and a 12-month high of $306.08.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.