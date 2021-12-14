Forte Capital LLC ADV Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,585. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.96. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.28 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

