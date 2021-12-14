Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 188.6% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cheuvreux raised Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf upgraded Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

FOJCY remained flat at $$6.08 during trading on Tuesday. 1,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

