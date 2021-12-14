Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 188.6% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cheuvreux raised Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf upgraded Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

FOJCY remained flat at $$6.08 during trading on Tuesday. 1,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.