Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

FSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

FSM opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $932.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

