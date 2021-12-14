Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Short Interest Up 262.2% in November

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 262.2% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FMIV stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Forum Merger IV has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 522,257 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after buying an additional 175,184 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after buying an additional 153,334 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,753,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after buying an additional 875,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

