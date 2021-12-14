Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.52. The company had a trading volume of 141,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,386. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Fox Factory has a one year low of $95.63 and a one year high of $190.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.84 and a 200 day moving average of $158.40.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 103,372.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 6,294.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 6.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 27.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 6.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.