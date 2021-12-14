Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives GBX 1,113.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,113.13 ($14.71).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRES shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.71) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.22) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.23) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.89) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.71) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of LON:FRES traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 866.40 ($11.45). The company had a trading volume of 577,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,762. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 742.60 ($9.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,280 ($16.92). The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The stock has a market cap of £6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 890.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,473.23.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

