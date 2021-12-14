Frontier Reaches Market Cap of $47.64 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $47.64 million and approximately $14.32 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00037670 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.71 or 0.00200305 BTC.

About Frontier

FRONT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,387,500 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

