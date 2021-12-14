Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $48.71 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,795 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.2% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $48,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 93,048 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,232,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 818,940 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $230,876,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $339.40 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $211.94 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

