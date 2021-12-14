Fuse Network (FUSE) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.69 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges. Fuse Network has a market cap of $12.69 million and approximately $728,423.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00055732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,734.07 or 0.07961338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,851.21 or 0.99890432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00076157 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00053004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

