FY2021 EPS Estimates for Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Solo Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Solo Brands stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

