FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $7.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.95.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $403.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $438.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.92. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 41,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,482,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

