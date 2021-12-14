FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Franchise Group, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.53.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FRG. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Aegis increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

FRG stock opened at $52.99 on Monday. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,978,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,186,000 after purchasing an additional 241,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 185,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,839,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

