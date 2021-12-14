FY2022 EPS Estimates for APA Co. Raised by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APA in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.81. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on APA. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.91.

APA stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42. APA has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 4.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

