FY2022 EPS Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada Raised by Desjardins (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, December 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $4.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.70. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LB. CSFB boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.00.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$40.38 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$30.55 and a 1-year high of C$45.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

