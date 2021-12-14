GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Down 90.6% in November

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the November 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GNT stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.11. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,980. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

