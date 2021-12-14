GameStop (NYSE:GME) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $135.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have fallen and underperformed the industry in the past six months on concerns of mounting losses. The company posted lower-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. While the top line continued to increase year over year, the bottom-line loss widened from the year-ago period. This was the sixth loss reported in the last seven quarters. Also, fewer details regarding the turnaround strategy and absence of a concrete guidance spooked investors. No doubt, GameStop has been encountering stiff competition as well as growing consumers’ preference for downloading video game content. We note that software sales fell in the quarter. Meanwhile, adjusted SG&A expenses rose 17.2% due to costs associated with transformation efforts undertaken to evolve into a technology company. As a result, adjusted operating loss increased.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $58.75.

GME opened at $136.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.45 and a beta of -2.02. GameStop has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.66 and its 200-day moving average is $194.48.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GameStop will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 275.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 265.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GameStop during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

