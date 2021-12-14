Garde Capital Inc. Has $134.72 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 13.9% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $134,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 346.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 49,037 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,536. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.49. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.