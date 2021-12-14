GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. GasLog Partners reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.94 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GasLog Partners by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 452,244 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 58.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 438,052 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,378,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 30.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 277,391 shares during the period. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $211.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Earnings History and Estimates for GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

