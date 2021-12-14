Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Colliers Securities

Research analysts at Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 45.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.62.
Shares of GNRC stock traded down $8.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $337.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,386. The business has a fifty day moving average of $432.47 and a 200-day moving average of $418.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. Generac has a twelve month low of $213.50 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
Generac Company Profile
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
