Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Colliers Securities

Research analysts at Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 45.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.62.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $8.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $337.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,386. The business has a fifty day moving average of $432.47 and a 200-day moving average of $418.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. Generac has a twelve month low of $213.50 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

