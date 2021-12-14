Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generation Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

GBIO traded down $7.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.25. 60,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45. Generation Bio has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $41.86. The company has a market cap of $355.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.95.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 30,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $792,674.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 28,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $747,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,780 shares of company stock worth $6,530,771. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,363,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,068,000 after purchasing an additional 878,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,225,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,761,000 after purchasing an additional 289,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,347,000 after purchasing an additional 274,999 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 40,459.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 253,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

