Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gerdau from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Gerdau from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Gerdau from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gerdau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.18.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 36.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gerdau will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.2577 dividend. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gerdau by 134.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,105,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gerdau by 176.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gerdau by 272.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gerdau by 217.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in Gerdau by 445.5% during the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,381,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,400 shares during the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

