GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $25.18

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.18, but opened at $24.02. GH Research shares last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 951 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GHRS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GH Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.35.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHRS. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,585,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,590,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,823,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

