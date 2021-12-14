Gibson Capital LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gibson Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.3% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.72.

Shares of AAPL opened at $175.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.