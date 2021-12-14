Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will report $67.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.40 million and the lowest is $67.20 million. Glaukos posted sales of $73.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $288.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $288.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $263.83 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $283.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

GKOS traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $42.14. 10,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,023. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 1.69. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,037,000 after purchasing an additional 150,310 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Glaukos by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Glaukos by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,535,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,293,000 after purchasing an additional 83,953 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 94,784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,242 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

