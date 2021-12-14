Global Industrial to Issue Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Global Industrial stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.72% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,948.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $386,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $2,127,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

